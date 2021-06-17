EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $820,463.28

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, EventChain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $820,463.28 and approximately $20,520.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00768135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042477 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

