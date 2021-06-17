Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.68 and last traded at $127.52. 6,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.06.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

