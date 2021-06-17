Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $118.97 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,847,663 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,531,174 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

