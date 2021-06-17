EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

