EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 334,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,469. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.