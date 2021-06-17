EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other EVmo news, CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 146,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $510,782.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAYO opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EVmo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 4.36.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 388.33% and a negative net margin of 75.41%.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

