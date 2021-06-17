ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $714.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $924,394.48 and $714.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00340687 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009232 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

