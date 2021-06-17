EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.50

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

EXFO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 752,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.