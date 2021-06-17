Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0703

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $6,005.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

