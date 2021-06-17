Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 7.2%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.32. 345,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 417,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

