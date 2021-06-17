extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Tops $674,698.87

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $674,698.87 and approximately $297,998.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,826.79 or 0.99917601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00337955 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00431169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00800763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00076933 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003351 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

