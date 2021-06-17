Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fayez Sarofim & Co’s 5th Largest Position

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.13% of Facebook worth $1,110,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock valued at $695,018,751 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.78. 816,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $957.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

