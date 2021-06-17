Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.50. The company had a trading volume of 888,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $954.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

