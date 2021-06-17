Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.50. The company had a trading volume of 888,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $954.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.90.
In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
