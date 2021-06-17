Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Tops $3.22 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $13,987.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00768135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

