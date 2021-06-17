Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Fair Isaac worth $264,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock worth $21,994,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $496.31. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

