Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.62. 33,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 77,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 9.3% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.