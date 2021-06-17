Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. Fang shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fang by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth $263,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fang by 993.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 297,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

