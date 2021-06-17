FansTime (FTI) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $976,649.13 and approximately $244,258.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00764767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00084243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042521 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.