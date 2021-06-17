Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE FTCH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 35,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,461,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

