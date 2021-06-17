Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

