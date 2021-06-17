Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.67. 10,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 4,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

