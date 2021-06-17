Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 733 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.25% of Intuitive Surgical worth $214,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $14.84 on Thursday, hitting $886.26. 22,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $835.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

