Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,150 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $184,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 32,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.93. 107,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,364. The stock has a market cap of $262.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.36 and a 12-month high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.13.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

