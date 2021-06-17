Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 1,059 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $109,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,953. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

