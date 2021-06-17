Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.44% of Chubb worth $314,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $6.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.28. 112,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

