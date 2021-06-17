Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $119.39 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.67% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $119,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.53. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

