Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $346.41 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.13% of ASML worth $346,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $699.86. 20,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.96. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a market cap of $293.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

