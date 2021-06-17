Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $367.23 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.45% of Mondelez International worth $367,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 318,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

