Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $439.29 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.30% of Union Pacific worth $439,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,234. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

