Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $44.49 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,475 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $44,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 320,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

