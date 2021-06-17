Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $85.13 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.07% of American Express worth $85,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 49.9% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.15. 226,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.