Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $98.64 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.34% of State Street worth $98,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 10.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.84. 118,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,126. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

