Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $351,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.57 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.75. The stock has a market cap of $374.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

