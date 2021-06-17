Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,267 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 320,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.32. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,767,674. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

