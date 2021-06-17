Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,081 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 4.5% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.88% of Philip Morris International worth $1,215,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.21. 132,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,771. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

