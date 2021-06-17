Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 25,908 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,908 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $299,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 463,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The firm has a market cap of $317.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.