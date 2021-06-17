Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 6,984 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $186,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,146. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

