Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 9,006 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.59% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $365,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

