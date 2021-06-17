Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $177,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.30. 443,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

