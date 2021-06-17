Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0270 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $5,697.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

