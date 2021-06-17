Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 224,718 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.21% of Credicorp worth $241,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 55,551 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,410. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.