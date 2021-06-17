Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 291,285 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,285 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.75% of Floor & Decor worth $174,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.61. 19,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,445. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.