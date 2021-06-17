Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 584,769 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.70% of New Fortress Energy worth $217,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 762,819 shares of company stock worth $31,790,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

