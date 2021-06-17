Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 59,675 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of PPL worth $248,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 138,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,187. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.