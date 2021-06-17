Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.81% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $246,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.34. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

