Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Shopify worth $334,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $91.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,458.22. The company had a trading volume of 128,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $810.59 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.