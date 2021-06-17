Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 206,788 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.02% of Catalent worth $182,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

