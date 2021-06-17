Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 40,231 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $157,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $2,770,551. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG remained flat at $$61.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

