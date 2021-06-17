Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 6,272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL traded up $28.38 on Thursday, reaching $2,443.83. 75,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,326.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

