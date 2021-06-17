Federated Hermes Inc. Has $144.97 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.51% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $144,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,617. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

